'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

There was one big question that a lot of fans had going into the season one finale of This Is Us, and sadly it was not answered during the episode.

Fans will have to wait until future episodes of the hit NBC series to find out some answers, including ones to the big cliffhanger at the end of the finale.

While we were teased with details on how Milo Ventimiglia‘s character Jack might have died, we did not find out the answer to that question during the finale.

Fans came up with the theory that Jack might have died in a car accident from drunk driving after he got into a car while drunk at the end of last week’s episode, but he ended up okay thankfully.

During the finale, we found out that Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) met during one of her open mic nights. On the same night, Rebecca had left a blind date to go sing and Jack was in the bar with the hopes of robbing the cash register, but he ends up entranced by his future wife’s singing instead.

We also saw a fight between the married couple that led to them possibly breaking up, or at least taking a break from each other. Before walking out the door at the end of the episode, Jack gives a speech to Rebecca during which he says, “You’re not just my great love story. You’re my big break and my love story. And I know it may not feel like it right now, but it’s just getting started.”

We’ll have to wait until next season to find out if they got back together!