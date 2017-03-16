Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 7:48 pm

Amy Schumer & Goldie Hawn Get Close on New 'Snatched' Movie Poster

Amy Schumer & Goldie Hawn Get Close on New 'Snatched' Movie Poster

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn‘s upcoming movie Snatched now has an official poster!

20th Century Fox debuted the new art for the film, featuring the duo striking a pose with the tagline, “This is the closest they’ve been in years.” Head to our gallery to see the full poster.

The comedy focuses on impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Amy) after her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation. She then persuades her ultra-cautious mother Linda (Goldie) to travel with her to paradise.

The movie will be directed by Jonathan Levine and also stars Wanda Sykes and Joan Cusack.

Snatched is set for release on May 12 – just in time for Mother’s Day.

Watch the latest trailer here, and check out the new TV spot below!


Snatched | “An Amazing Adventure” TV Commercial | 20th Century FOX
amy schumer and goldie hawn get close on new snatched movie poster 01

Photos: 20th Century Fox
