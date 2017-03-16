Shemar Moore Will Return to 'Criminal Minds' for Season 12 Finale

It was just announced that Shemar Moore will be reprising his role as Derek Morgan on the season 12 finale of Criminal Minds!

The 46-year-old actor was one of the original stars of the CBS crime series, but he left last March after 11 seasons.

The episode will air on May 10 and it follows Morgan bringing “the BAU a lead in the case against serial killer and escaped convict Mr. Scratch, who has wreaked havoc on the team all season,” according to Deadline.

