Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety &amp; Depression

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 5:18 pm

Shemar Moore Will Return to 'Criminal Minds' for Season 12 Finale

Shemar Moore Will Return to 'Criminal Minds' for Season 12 Finale

It was just announced that Shemar Moore will be reprising his role as Derek Morgan on the season 12 finale of Criminal Minds!

The 46-year-old actor was one of the original stars of the CBS crime series, but he left last March after 11 seasons.

The episode will air on May 10 and it follows Morgan bringing “the BAU a lead in the case against serial killer and escaped convict Mr. Scratch, who has wreaked havoc on the team all season,” according to Deadline.

ARE YOU EXCITED to see Shemar Moore back on Criminal Minds?
Just Jared on Facebook
shemar moore criminal minds season 12 finale 01
shemar moore criminal minds season 12 finale 02
shemar moore criminal minds season 12 finale 03
shemar moore criminal minds season 12 finale 04
shemar moore criminal minds season 12 finale 05

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Criminal Minds, Shemar Moore

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Prince William shows off his killer dance moves in this new video - TMZ
  • Are Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom hooking up? - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse reflects on his time acting on Friends as Ross' son Ben - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Bachelorette Rachel's guys before the show airs - Wetpaint
  • Charlie Hunnam gets candid about a really traumatic experience he had - Lainey Gossip
  • Jeff Probst opens up about the latest vote-off on Survivor - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here