Liam Payne Gushes About His 'Dream Girl' Cheryl Cole

Liam Payne is ready to take on a fight while shirtless on the cover of Rollacoaster magazine‘s new issue.

The 23-year-old One Direction singer opens up about his relationship with Cheryl Cole, who is expecting a child with any day now.

“This is the thing. In a non-cliché way, it’s weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream…Obviously I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the world, and she’s absolutely amazing,” Liam told the mag. “She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.”

“She is a wonderful, wonderful person, and it’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things—someone who’s taken greater steps than me,” Liam said of his girlfriend, who was in the group Girls Aloud. “Her solo career was amazing. She’s been in the industry for 14 years now.”

“We’re super happy. It’s a very personal, precious time for us. I’m still learning. I’m only 23,” he added.

