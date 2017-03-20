Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Cat Deeley Slams Restaurant on Twitter, Waiter Responds

Cat Deeley Slams Restaurant on Twitter, Waiter Responds

'Rogue One' Alternate Ending Revealed!

'Rogue One' Alternate Ending Revealed!

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 1:30 pm

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 24 Premieres Tonight - Full Celeb & Pro List!

Next Slide »

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 24 Premieres Tonight - Full Celeb & Pro List!

Who’s ready for the premiere of Dancing with the Stars tonight?!

The voting guide is here, team names are revealed and you have to see just who’s dancing what on the song & dance list.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest from Dancing with the Stars

The new season will premiere TONIGHT, March 20th @ 8PM ET/PT on ABC!

Click through the slideshow below to find out the celebrities who are competing on DWTS this season…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Andy

    << I have made 104,000 thousand dollars last year by doing an online job a­­n­­d I was able to do it by wo­rking part-time for 3+ hours /daily. I followed work model I was introduced by this web-site i found online and I am amazed that i was able to make such great money. It’s very user-friendly a­n­d I am just so blessed that i found this. This is what i did.. ➤➤➤➤http://www.wzurl.me/ABlPJA

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here