'Fifty Shades Darker' Blu-ray & DVD Release Date Revealed!

The release date for the Fifty Shades Darker Blu-ray and DVD has been announced and appropriately, it is 50 days from now!

You can get your hands on the Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson movie on May 9. The Digital HD version will be available a little bit earlier on April 25.

The “Unrated Edition” of the hit movie will featured deleted and extended scenes, which die-hard fans are obviously going to want to see.

You can watch a behind the scenes video below to satisfy your appetite until the Blu-ray and DVD are released.