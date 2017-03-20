Nicki Minaj Breaks Record for Most Hot 100 Hits of Any Female Artist

Nicki Minaj just cemented her place in history as the female artist with the most songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart!

The 34-year-old rapper debuted three new songs on the charted dated April 1 and surpassed Aretha Franklin for the record.

Nicki now has 76 songs that have charted on the Hot 100 while Aretha has 73. Rounding out the top five are Taylor Swift with 70, Rihanna with 58, and Madonna with 57.

This week, Nicki‘s songs “No Frauds,” “Regret in Your Tears,” and “Changed It” debuted in the No. 14, No. 61 and No. 71 slots, respectively.

Congrats to Nicki on the huge feat!