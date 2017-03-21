Brad Pitt Picks Up Sculpting as His New Hobby!

Brad Pitt has kept a low profile after splitting from wife Angelina Jolie last year and he reportedly has picked up a new hobby during his down time!

The 53-year-old actor has been working on a sculpture with his friend, artist Thomas Houseago.

“He recently spent many days and even nights working on a sculpture,” a source told People. “People close to him are happy that he has found something new to be passionate about.”

“He has always been very passionate about art and has a huge, very interesting collection,” the source added.

Brad reportedly worked on the sculpture on the morning of the 2017 Oscars a few weeks ago. The movie Moonlight, which he executive produced, won the award for Best Picture at the show!