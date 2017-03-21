Top Stories
Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship &amp; Breakup

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 6:37 pm

Brad Pitt Picks Up Sculpting as His New Hobby!

Brad Pitt has kept a low profile after splitting from wife Angelina Jolie last year and he reportedly has picked up a new hobby during his down time!

The 53-year-old actor has been working on a sculpture with his friend, artist Thomas Houseago.

“He recently spent many days and even nights working on a sculpture,” a source told People. “People close to him are happy that he has found something new to be passionate about.”

“He has always been very passionate about art and has a huge, very interesting collection,” the source added.

Brad reportedly worked on the sculpture on the morning of the 2017 Oscars a few weeks ago. The movie Moonlight, which he executive produced, won the award for Best Picture at the show!
Photos: WENN
Brad Pitt

  • Nostalgia

    Good for him.

  • VanityInsecurity

    Team Brad !!! Putting all his experience & heartache into his art! good for you!

  • Indes

    So Brad is working on a sculpture while Nippleina is showing off her nips in a meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury – sounds about par for the course.

  • African Girl

    Jared, why not post the newest pictures of BP. He looked really good in those.

  • zoe

    Jolie must be a nightmare to live with, in the end Pitt will be happy that she ended their marriage.

  • ali7

    Lol I think dailyfail still have the exclusive of this pics until tomorrow so he can’t post here yet.

  • African Girl

    Aah! I see…didn’t know that.

    Thanks Ali!!

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    So, Hello Again.

    The trash tabs strike again.

    Those ratzi must have parked outside this man’s studio day and night to get these pics.

    This is actually a little unsettling.

    And Good Grief, how freaking desperate are they?

    They have NO IDEA what is going on between Angie and Brad so they grab whatever they can and spin BS around it.

    Some of you may have noticed that PFail has none of the salacious details that DF obviously made up.

    And it’s obvious that crap at DF was aimed at Angie.

