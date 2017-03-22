Top Stories
Wed, 22 March 2017 at 11:05 am

Michael Phelps' Starbucks Barista Did Something Amazing

Michael Phelps' Starbucks Barista Did Something Amazing

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole look so happy and cute together at the Lakers vs Clippers game at the Staples Center on Tuesday (March 21) in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the day, Michael took to Instagram to post an amazing photo of the cups he got at Starbucks.

“Interesting names on our Starbucks cups today 😁🙊made us all laugh #hiltonvillage,” Michael posted on Instagram, with three cups that said “The GOAT,” “Wife of GOAT,” and “Friend of GOAT.”

If you didn’t know, in the sports world, “GOAT” means “Greatest of All Time!”

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

