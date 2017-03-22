Zac Efron & The Rock's 'Baywatch' Trailer Has So Many Sexy Shirtless Moments - Watch Now!

Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are shirtless and showing off their super ripped bodies in the hot new trailer for Baywatch!

Trust us – this trailer is total eye candy and you’re going to want to check out all the hot moments. Some memorable moments include when Zac and The Rock have a weight lifting competition using refrigerators, when Zac dresses up as a woman to go undercover, and more!

Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Jon Bass, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, and more also star in the film, set to hit theaters on May 26.