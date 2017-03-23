'Ghost in the Shell' Opening Scene - Watch First Five Minutes of Scarlett Johansson's Film!

The first five minutes of Ghost in the Shell are now available to view online!

The film follows, Major (Scarlett Johansson), who is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people’s minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it. As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to: her life was not saved, it was stolen. She will stop at nothing to recover her past, find out who did this to her and stop them before they do it to others.

Look out for Ghost in the Shell, in theaters on March 31!