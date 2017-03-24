Meet 'Power Rangers' Actor Ludi Lin with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

The new Power Rangers movie is in theaters now and we met up with star Ludi Lin to learn some things about him that you probably don’t know.

The 29-year-old actor plays Zack, the Black Ranger. This is his first big movie role, but it surely won’t be his last.

Get to know Ludi with these 10 Fun Facts:

1. My mum said I didn’t cry when I was born so the doctor had to hold me upside down and spank me. The not crying was an issue with my lungs which lead to a heart defect. The spanking just hurt.

2. In Mainland China it was fashionable at the time to have a flat head, so I was constrained to only sleeping on my back as a baby. Flat head achieved.

3. My earliest memory is a dream of fireworks exploding in the sky the day before I moved to Hong Kong from mainland China with my mum when I was 4.

4. I had the courage to kiss my first crush on the cheek in kindergarten. She took it as an attack and chased me around the room with plastic scissors. It’s been downhill ever since.

5. I learned to speak Cantonese in 3 months mainly to have something to say back to the kids that teased me in Hong Kong.

6. To this day, I don’t think anyone has loved me more than my Grandmother. I was too young to realize that when she was still with me.

7. As a teenager, I was overweight, shy and slightly awkward.

8. I randomly decided to learn how to do the splits and started stretching every day. It took 2 months.

9. My favorite smells are, matches being put out, skin after a shower and the Hong Kong Subway station.

10. I’ve never been dumped. I look forward to the experience.

