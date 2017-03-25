Top Stories
Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

'Love Actually' 2017 Reunion Details - Here's What Happened!

'Justice League' Movie Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Sat, 25 March 2017 at 6:35 pm

Amy Schumer Shares Awkward Oral Sex Story With Boyfriend Ben Hanisch

Amy Schumer is opening up about a time she went down on her boyfriend Ben Hanisch – and she wasn’t prepared for what happened next!

The 35-year-old Snatched star shared the personal story during a recent interview, proving just how relatable her relationship really is.

“I went down on Ben this morning and he yawned,” she told British Glamour. “It was an accident, but we were both just dying laughing. I’m happy, but obviously I was like, ‘F–k you!’”

“When I’m down there, if it’s more than a minute, it’s his birthday or something,” she went on. “But this morning it just happened – and then he yawned and it was a great excuse to stop.”

“He’s very protective of me,” she added. “Like, not overprotective, but if someone’s taking pictures of me or filming in a restaurant, he’ll start taking pictures of them.”

“He’s really cool; it’s not a problem to be around any of the sorts of people who are at these events,” she explained. “He takes it all in his stride. But when I say, ‘Shall we get out of here?,’ he’s like, ‘Yes!’ I’m so lucky that I met him. And he hadn’t seen any of my work before we met.”
Credit: Gareth Cattermole; Photos: Getty
