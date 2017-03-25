Todd Fisher Speaks at Carrie & Debbie's Memorial Service, Billie Lourd Decides Not to Attend

Todd Fisher speaks on stage during the memorial service for his mom Debbie Reynolds and sister Carrie Fisher on Saturday afternoon (March 25) at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Carrie‘s daughter Billie Lourd decided not to attend the public event, members of the press in attendance tweeted moments before the service started.

Todd spoke about his mom’s heartbreak after Carrie passed away and how she asked for permission to leave this world.

“When Carrie died, my mother decided to change her plans a bit. My mother always said to me, ‘I never want to go to my daughter’s funeral service. I would like to be buried with Carrie.’ I didn’t know she was going to leave us that very next day and when she looked at me to ask permission to leave, she said she wanted to be with Carrie, and she closed her eyes and went to sleep. It was a beautiful exit,” Todd said.

Todd encouraged fans in attendance to visit Debbie and Carrie at their final resting place at the cemetery and he also told the story about how he picked the plots.