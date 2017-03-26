Top Stories
Samira Wiley &amp; Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

Celebs React to United Airlines Not Allowing Leggings

Celebs React to United Airlines Not Allowing Leggings

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 3:48 pm

Justin Bieber Hits the Ice With West Point Hockey Team

Justin Bieber Hits the Ice With West Point Hockey Team
  • Justin Bieber suits up to play hockey with the West Point school team in New York – TMZ
  • Get all the details on Liam Payne‘s girlfriend Cheryl Cheryl giving birth to their first child – Wetpaint
  • Are Hanna and Caleb getting married on Pretty Little Liars? It looks like maybe… – Just Jared Jr
  • Tom Hardy hits the set of Peaky Blinders in these new photos with Cillian MurphyLainey Gossip
  • Get the scoop on Scandal‘s upcoming 100th episode, which will explore an alternate timeline – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Justin Bieber, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here