Sun, 26 March 2017 at 3:48 pm
Justin Bieber Hits the Ice With West Point Hockey Team
- Justin Bieber suits up to play hockey with the West Point school team in New York – TMZ
- Get all the details on Liam Payne‘s girlfriend Cheryl Cheryl giving birth to their first child – Wetpaint
- Are Hanna and Caleb getting married on Pretty Little Liars? It looks like maybe… – Just Jared Jr
- Tom Hardy hits the set of Peaky Blinders in these new photos with Cillian Murphy – Lainey Gossip
- Get the scoop on Scandal‘s upcoming 100th episode, which will explore an alternate timeline – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN Posted to: Justin Bieber, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet