Watch Kendall Jenner Discuss Incident With Alleged Stalker in New 'KUWTK' Promo (Video)

Kendall Jenner is opening up about her scary experience with her alleged stalker in a new preview for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The 21-year-old model says being “so independent” and alone isn’t really that appealing to her anymore.

“I had someone break into my house,” she tells Scott Disick and her mom Kris Jenner in the promo clip (below). “I used to be the one who was so independent. I was always kind of by myself, in a good way, but now it’s fully flipped.”

“So, I came home one night and there was a guy sitting on the side of my street, and I was like, ‘That’s so weird,’” she adds. “He just looked like a homeless man. I drove around and went into my house and I watched the gate close. I turned my car off, getting my stuff together. I’m about to open my door and I look in my rear-view mirror and he was standing right there.”

Watch her tell the full story below, and don’t miss the new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when it premieres tomorrow (March 26) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!



KUWTK | Kendall Jenner Recounts Scary Stalker Incident | E!

