Naomi Watts Reveals Who Convinced Her to Join 'Gypsy'

Naomi Watts looks fresh faced on the cover of Red Magazine‘s July issue.

Here’s what the 48-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On how ex-husband Liev Schreiber influenced her to do a series: “A lot of people were talking about TV again. Liev was doing Ray Donovan, and he was finding it compelling. It’s also not a great time for film. People aren’t wanting to spend money, on dramas in particular. It’s all about action films or comedies.”

On why she decided to join Netflix series Gypsy: “It was [director] Sam [Taylor-Johnson] who really pulled me in. I always liked her vibe. She’s so playful, spirited, fun and a true artist. I trust her instincts very much. I saw her out a couple of times socially, and she said she’d love for me to read the script.”

On her thoughts after reading the script: “It was just sort of ‘Wow, this is a character that might not get boring.’”

