Mon, 29 May 2017 at 6:54 pm

Naomi Watts Reveals Who Convinced Her to Join 'Gypsy'

Naomi Watts Reveals Who Convinced Her to Join 'Gypsy'

Naomi Watts looks fresh faced on the cover of Red Magazine‘s July issue.

Here’s what the 48-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On how ex-husband Liev Schreiber influenced her to do a series: “A lot of people were talking about TV again. Liev was doing Ray Donovan, and he was finding it compelling. It’s also not a great time for film. People aren’t wanting to spend money, on dramas in particular. It’s all about action films or comedies.”

On why she decided to join Netflix series Gypsy: “It was [director] Sam [Taylor-Johnson] who really pulled me in. I always liked her vibe. She’s so playful, spirited, fun and a true artist. I trust her instincts very much. I saw her out a couple of times socially, and she said she’d love for me to read the script.”

On her thoughts after reading the script: “It was just sort of ‘Wow, this is a character that might not get boring.’”

For more from Naomi, visit RedOnline.co.uk.
naomi watts cover of red magazine 01

Photos: Red Magazine
Posted to: Magazine, Naomi Watts

  • Mercyneal

    Um, she and Live were never married