The Path's Leven Rambin Debuts New Song with Tilky Jones (Exclusive Video)

You probably know Leven Rambin from her work on Hulu’s The Path and HBO’s True Detective, but did you know she also can sing?!

The 27-year-old actress has teamed up with her pal Tilky Jones to record a new song called “Dead Bones” and she gave the video to JustJared.com for an exclusive premiere.

“‘Dead Bones’ is about the magic and power of real and transcendent love,” Leven told us in a statement. “In Pittsburgh, we are surrounded by ancient cathedrals and churches and the glory of the architecture and the spirit that infuses life here inspired the lyrics and imagery as well.”

Leven and Tilky wrote and recorded the song in Pittsburgh while she is there filming her upcoming show Gone. They also wrote a song called “Smile,” which you can listen to on YouTube!



Leven Rambin & Tilky Jones – “Dead Bones (Live)”