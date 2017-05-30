Demi Lovato 'Wasn't Asked' to Perform at Manchester Benefit Concert

Demi Lovato is one of the many celebs who sent their support to Ariana Grande and the people of Manchester after the attack last week, but she won’t be performing at the benefit concert there this weekend.

One of the 24-year-old singer’s fans posted on Instagram questioning why Demi won’t be participating in the concert and she had a simple answer.

“Cause I wasn’t asked,” Demi wrote as a comment on the post.

This is the message that Demi wrote last week: “I’m so sorry you had to go through this Ari.. This isn’t fair and nobody should have to go through this. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the victims. I love you so so so much.”

Check out the star-studded lineup of the concert taking place in Manchester on Sunday.