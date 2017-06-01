Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Top Stories
Thu, 01 June 2017 at 3:06 pm

Chris Pine wears a tank top and shows off his buff muscles while out for a quick coffee run on Thursday morning (June 1) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actor was seen wearing a Miami Vice shirt with the sleeves cut off along with black shorts and polka dotted socks.

Fans will be seeing a whole lot more of Chris when his new movie Wonder Woman hits theaters tonight. He reportedly wears absolutely nothing in one scene, in which he covers up with just his hand!

20+ pictures inside of Chris Pine showing off his buff biceps…

Photos: TheImageDirect.com
