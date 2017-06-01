Top Stories
Thu, 01 June 2017 at 4:56 pm

Julianne Moore Urges Fans to Wear Orange on Friday to Promote Gun Violence Awareness Day

Julianne Moore poses at the top of the Empire State Building to honor National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Thursday (June 1) in New York City.

The Oscar-winning actress is urging her fans to wear orange on Friday, June 2 to help promote the important day.

Julianne became involved with the cause after the horror of the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting and she now is working with the Everytown Creative Council.

“When our federal government failed to act I was really shocked and that’s when I realized that I was not being a responsible parent or a citizen by not becoming involved in an issue I cared deeply about,” she said (via Reuters).

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress.

Credit: Patrick Lewis; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
