Thu, 01 June 2017 at 12:00 pm

Kirsten Dunst Has Some Thoughts on New 'Spider-Man' Films

Kirsten Dunst poses on the grass for the new July 2017 cover of Marie Claire UK, out now.

Here’s what the 35-year-old Fargo star had to share:

On children: “I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, I’ve been working since I was three. It’s time to have babies and chill. You know what I mean? I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby!’ people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like… you can’t experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, ‘Where’s Kiki?’ I just love that love. That’s what I want.”

On social media: “You can get jobs based on your Instagram following these days. That’s insane. But that’s why I have it now. As a man, you could get away with not having it. As a woman in this industry, I think you gotta do it now. It’s just part of the game.’

On Spider-Man: “We made the best ones, so who cares? I’m like, ‘You make it all you want.’ They’re just milking that cow for money. It’s so obvious. You know what I mean?”

On fashion: “I definitely have a gross dress with holes in it that I would never wear in LA, but in Austin, [where her fiancé Jesse Plemons is based] no one cares… If I wasn’t an actress I’d dress like garbage every day. All my clothes would be rags.”

­To read the feature in full, visit MarieClaire.co.uk or get the digital edition through Apple Newsstand.
Photos: Marie Claire UK/Camilla Armbrust
