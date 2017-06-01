Thu, 01 June 2017 at 7:42 pm
Nicola Peltz & Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Enjoy Date Night in LA!
Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz are still going strong – and continuing to rock matching outfits!
The cute couple were spotted holding hands as they left dinner at Beauty & Essex Restaurant together on Tuesday night (May 30) in Los Angeles.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicola Peltz
The following day, Nicola took to Instagram to share a super cute, black and white pic of Anwar giving her a sweet kiss as they cuddle in bed.
Check out the pic below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Anwar Hadid, Nicola Peltz
Sponsored Links by ZergNet