Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 7:42 pm

Nicola Peltz & Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Enjoy Date Night in LA!

Nicola Peltz & Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Enjoy Date Night in LA!

Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz are still going strong – and continuing to rock matching outfits!

The cute couple were spotted holding hands as they left dinner at Beauty & Essex Restaurant together on Tuesday night (May 30) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicola Peltz

The following day, Nicola took to Instagram to share a super cute, black and white pic of Anwar giving her a sweet kiss as they cuddle in bed.

Check out the pic below!

A post shared by Nicola Peltz (@nicolaannepeltz) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
