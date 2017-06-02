Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo &amp; Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 11:45 am

Tiger Woods' Breathalyzer Test Video Released

  • The video of Tiger Woods mumbling through a breathalyzer test has been released online – TMZ
  • Aly and AJ have released a new song – Just Jared Jr
  • Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump‘s decision to withdraw from Paris Agreement – Gossip Cop
  • Michelle Pfeiffer is so fierce in this new movie trailer – Lainey Gossip
  • Ivanka Trump‘s tweets for Pride Month have backfired – TooFab
  • Kendall Jenner is trying to make fanny packs a thing again – MTV
  • Will Disney be changing the other Tower of Terror? – Popsugar
  • Brad Pitt takes late friend Chris Cornell's kids to Universal Studios - TMZ
  • Sabrina Carpenter sounds incredible as she covers "Sign of the Times" - Just Jared Jr
  • Harvard University now offers a course in Game of Thrones - Wetpaint
  • Camila Cabello will perform at the Much Music Video Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Michael Strahan is looking forward to Alex Rodriguez joining the ABC team - Gossip Cop