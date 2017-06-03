Top Stories
Tom Cruise & Zac Efron Have a Spontaneous Dance Party - Watch Now!

Tom Cruise definitely has some dance moves!

The 54-year-old actor got the chance to show off his skills during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Thursday (June 1) in London, England.

Tom, along with his The Mummy co-star Annabelle Wallis and Baywatch star Zac Efron, broke out into a dance party in the middle of the show!

The group hilariously got down to Flo Rida‘s “Apple Bottom Jeans” and it definitely involved some shopping cart dance moves.

“I just lived out a real life fantasy. Thank you boys,” Annabelle said after they sat down.

Check out the super funny video below…
