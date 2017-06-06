Top Stories
Tue, 06 June 2017 at 5:44 pm

Demi Lovato Flips Jiu-Jitsu Champion in Epic Video - Watch Now!

Demi Lovato Flips Jiu-Jitsu Champion in Epic Video - Watch Now!

You don’t want to mess with Demi Lovato!

The 24-year-old entertainer not only has her own line of workout gear, but also has the moves to go along with it!

Demi was spotted on the set of an upcoming commercial for her line with Fabletics on Tuesday (June 6) in Los Angeles.

Just a few days earlier, Demi took to her Instagram to share video training with black belt Jiu-Jitsu champion Danielle Martin.

“Thank you @officialdaniellemartin for letting me kick your butt 😜😝,” Demi captioned a video, where she can be seen flipping Danielle over!

Check out the epic video below…

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Photos: WENN
