Kylie Jenner Grabs Dinner with Rumored Boyfriend Travis Scott in Miami

Kylie Jenner and rumored boyfriend Travis Scott have taken their romance to Miami!

The 19-year-old TV personality joined the rapper as he stopped by the set of a music video on Tuesday (June 6).

Later that night, Kylie and Travis tried to keep a low profile as they stopped off for a quick bite to eat at a local restaurant.

The rumored couple have been spending a lot of time together since they were first spotted getting cozy at Coachella back in April.