Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 11:38 pm

Kylie Jenner Grabs Dinner with Rumored Boyfriend Travis Scott in Miami

Kylie Jenner Grabs Dinner with Rumored Boyfriend Travis Scott in Miami

Kylie Jenner and rumored boyfriend Travis Scott have taken their romance to Miami!

The 19-year-old TV personality joined the rapper as he stopped by the set of a music video on Tuesday (June 6).

Later that night, Kylie and Travis tried to keep a low profile as they stopped off for a quick bite to eat at a local restaurant.

The rumored couple have been spending a lot of time together since they were first spotted getting cozy at Coachella back in April.
