Rooney Mara Steps Out After Saving Chimpanzees in Liberia

Rooney Mara looked deep in conversation as she took a stroll this weekend.

The 32-year-old Social Network actress and her friend wore matching plaid button-ups tied around their waist while out and about on Sunday (June 4) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rooney Mara

Rooney also sported a Nirvana tee, black jeans, and sneakers.

Last week, Rooney and her sister Kate Mara celebrated their success in helping to save chimpanzees in Liberia.

The two have been part of a campaign to rescue 60 chimps who were abandoned and left to die by the New York Blood Center, but The Humane Society thankfully agreed to care for the animals.

ICYMI, Rooney and her rumored beau Joaquin Phoenix recently made their awards ceremony debut at the closing ceremonies for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.