Tue, 06 June 2017 at 11:13 pm

Two More Movies in Monster Universe Have Been Confirmed!

Two More Movies in Monster Universe Have Been Confirmed!

Alex Kurtzman, the director of the new movie The Mummy, has confirmed more movies that will be part of the Dark Universe franchise of monster films.

The Mummy is the first film in a reboot of the classic monster movies that Universal Pictures used to release back in the day.

“We know we’re going to do Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Phantom of the Opera, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Invisible Man,” Alex said in a new interview with Fandom.

While the other films were already confirmed, reboots of The Phantom of the Opera and Hunchback of Notre Dame hadn’t yet been revealed.

“There are characters within those films that can grow and expand and maybe even spin off,” Kurtzman added. “I think that digging into deep mythologies about monsters around the world is fair game for us, as well and connecting the monsters that we know to some surprising monsters could also be really interesting.”

Sofia Boutella is playing The Mummy in the film alongside Tom Cruise as soldier of fortune Nick Morton and Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll.

Johnny Depp has been confirmed to play the Invisible Man and Javier Bardem will play Frankenstein’s monster.
