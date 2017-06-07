Top Stories
Wed, 07 June 2017 at 5:32 pm

Kylie Jenner Announces New Camouflage Collection!

Kylie Jenner is expanding her fashion empire!

The 19-year-old reality star just announced that she’s about to launch a new collection, dedicated entirely to camouflage!

Kylie took to her Instagram to share the news about the new pieces.

“all new camo collection drops on @thekylieshop tomorrow 😳 check out KylieJennerShop.com to see the countdown,” Kylie captioned a video, where she can be seen wearing a camo hat, bra and pants.

The brand’s official Instagram account also revealed that the collection will include camo print biknins and lighters.

Pictured inside: Kylie heading out of The Edition Hotel with rumored boyfriend Travis Scott on Wednesday (July 7) in Miami, Fla.

