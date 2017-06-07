Florida George Line's Tyler Hubbard's Wife Hayley Is Pregnant with Their First Child!

Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley are expecting their first child together!

“There’s a lot of excitement — it’s something we’ve looked forward to for a while,” Tyler, 30, who is one half of Florida Georgia Line, told People, adding the baby is due in December.

“We’d just gotten back from California and I wasn’t sleeping … I woke up one night and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I’m pregnant.’ So I took a test the next morning and I couldn’t even contain myself, I was so excited. I honestly didn’t have time to think of how to surprise Tyler, so I just jumped back into bed and showed him the pregnancy stick,” Hayley shared.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!