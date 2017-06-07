Who is LeBron James' Wife? Meet Savannah Brinson!

Game three of the 2017 NBA Finals will be kicking off tonight (June 7) and all eyes will be on Cleveland Cavaliers star player LeBron James.

Someone that we can expect to be seeing in the crowd cheering on her man is the 32-year-old basketball player’s wife Savannah Brinson, so let’s take a moment to get to know her better.

LeBron and Savannah have been together for well over a decade – they are high school sweethearts! They got engaged in December 2011 and tied the knot in September 2013. The couple has three children together – LeBron Jr., 12, Bryce, almost 10, and baby girl Zhuri, 2.

Both LeBron and Savannah, now 30, grew up in Ohio, so she’s likely to be happy that he is back on the Cavaliers after a few years playing in Miami.

One of Savannah‘s passions is designing furniture and home decor. She teamed up with her husband and American Signature several years ago for a line of furniture!

Cleveland is currently down two games as the Golden State Warriors won the first two matches. Cleveland beat Golden State in the finals last year. Best of luck to both teams tonight!