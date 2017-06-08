Top Stories
Thu, 08 June 2017 at 9:20 pm

Kit Harington Met Ed Sheeran While Standing at the Urinals

Kit Harington Met Ed Sheeran While Standing at the Urinals

Kit Harington and Ed Sheeran are good buddies today, but did you know the first time they met was while standing next to each other at urinals in the men’s bathroom?!

The 30-year-old Game of Thrones actor opened up about the funny story during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week.

Kit says that Ed even took a peek at his man parts!

“We had an odd first meeting… I was in a men’s urinal taking a piss. You know, sometimes a guy comes up to you, next to you, and sort of does a double-take while you’re taking a piss,” Kit said. “And then he looks back forward and then he looks at your todger and then he looks back at you and says, ‘Are you Jon Snow?’…That guy was Ed Sheeran.”

“I nearly said, ‘Off, mate,’ but it was Ed Sheeran and now we’re friends,” he added.


Photos: Getty
