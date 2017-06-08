Minka Kelly Picks Up Lunch from L.A. Hotspot Joan's on Third

Minka Kelly is all smiles while show leaves with her food in a to-go bag from Joan’s on Third on Wednesday (June 7) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actress was seen wearing a red sun dress and sipping her iced coffee as she made her way to her car.

Joan’s on Third is a big celeb hotspot that stars are always seen it. Make sure to see our past coverage to find out who else has eaten there!

Minka most recently guest starred on three episodes of The CW’s Jane the Virgin.