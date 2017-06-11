Top Stories
Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 10:29 pm

Corey Hawkins Suits Up at the Tonys with Co-Star Allison Janney!

Corey Hawkins looks so handsome on the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The 28-year-old actor, who recently starred in Fox’s 24: Legacy, was joined at the event by his Six Degrees of Separation co-star Allison Janney.

Corey was nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Play while Allison presented during the event alongside former Hamilton actor Christopher Jackson.

Also in attendance at the event were Michael Aronov, who won for his work in Oslo, as well as nominated actors Jennifer Ehle for Oslo, Michelle Wilson for Sweat, Danny DeVito for The Price, and Jefferson Mays for Oslo.

FYI: Corey is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture. Allison is wearing a Cristina Ottaviano gown. Michelle is wearing a Hakaan dress, Manolo Blahnik shoes, a Calvin Klein clutch, and Gumuchian jewelry.

