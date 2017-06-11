Sun, 11 June 2017 at 8:11 pm
Past Winner Scarlett Johansson Returns to the Tony Awards!
Scarlett Johansson is once again slaying the red carpet!
The 32-year-old actress made an appearance on the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City.
Scarlett will be presenting on stage tonight! If you didn’t know, Scarlett is a past Tony winner! She won a Tony Award back in 2010 for her performance in A View From The Bridge.
FYI: Scarlett is wearing Michael Kors Collection.
