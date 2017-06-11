Top Stories
Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 8:11 pm

Past Winner Scarlett Johansson Returns to the Tony Awards!

Past Winner Scarlett Johansson Returns to the Tony Awards!

Scarlett Johansson is once again slaying the red carpet!

The 32-year-old actress made an appearance on the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett will be presenting on stage tonight! If you didn’t know, Scarlett is a past Tony winner! She won a Tony Award back in 2010 for her performance in A View From The Bridge.

FYI: Scarlett is wearing Michael Kors Collection.
Just Jared on Facebook
scarlett johansson tonys 2017 01
scarlett johansson tonys 2017 02
scarlett johansson tonys 2017 03
scarlett johansson tonys 2017 04
scarlett johansson tonys 2017 05
scarlett johansson tonys 2017 06
scarlett johansson tonys 2017 07
scarlett johansson tonys 2017 08
scarlett johansson tonys 2017 09
scarlett johansson tonys 2017 10
scarlett johansson tonys 2017 11
scarlett johansson tonys 2017 12
scarlett johansson tonys 2017 13
scarlett johansson tonys 2017 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Tony Awards, Scarlett Johansson, Tony Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop