Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Corinne & DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Ryan Seacrest & His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 11:15 am

'Bachelor in Paradise' Shut Down Over Allegations of Sexual Assault

'Bachelor in Paradise' Shut Down Over Allegations of Sexual Assault

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson‘s hookup reportedly caused production to halt on Bachelor in Paradise, and we’re now learning that it’s because a producer suspected sexual assault.

Sources spoke about what happened and it appears that Corinne was very drunk during her hookup with DeMario while in Mexico. One producer on the show, who was assigned to shadow Corinne, heard from onlookers that she was so drunk in the pool and didn’t know what was going on. It’s an issue of consent, and it’s unclear if the producer was an eye witness to the pool hookup, TMZ reports.

DeMario claims the encounter was completely consensual. People who have seen the footage claim Corinne seems “fully engaged.”

Photos: ABC
