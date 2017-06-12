Top Stories
Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Kourtney Kardashian & Hailey Baldwin Put On Their Bikinis for Miami Beach Day

Ryan Seacrest & His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 9:24 pm

Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Her Marriage to Benji Madden: 'We're Totally Two Peas in a Pod'

Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Her Marriage to Benji Madden: 'We're Totally Two Peas in a Pod'

Cameron Diaz is gushing about her husband Benji Madden!

The 44-year-old actress opened up about waiting to get married until she was in her 40s and how Benji is her perfect fit.

“I think it’s a matter of I just hadn’t met my husband, you know? I had boyfriends before. And there’s a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends. And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything,” Cameron explained to ET.

She added, “We are so different from one another, but we share the same values. We’re totally two peas in a pod. We are both just weird enough for each other…Somehow my husband has just been able to show me what it’s like not to have that be a part of a relationship, and being an equal.”

The couple began dating in May 2014 and they tied the knot in January 2015.
Photos: Getty
