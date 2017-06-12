Kourtney Kardashian & Hailey Baldwin Put On Their Bikinis for Miami Beach Day

Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin hit the beach together today in their bikinis!

The 38-year-old reality star and 20-year-old model splashed around in the water together and appeared to be goofing around together! The pair were also joined by a larger group for their day at the beach in Miami.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

If you missed it, Kourtney was seen sunning herself on the beach the day before in a white one-piece swimsuit.

70+ pictures inside of Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian in the ocean in Miami…