Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 12:22 pm

Kris Jenner Worries About Her Grandchildren in Such a 'Bullying Environment'

Kris Jenner is featured in THR‘s Reality TV Roundtable, also starring W. Kamau Bell, 44, Leah Remini, RuPaul, and SallyAnn Salsano, 43.

During an interview, the 61-year-old reality star shared that she’s worried about her grandchildren and bullying in the age of social media.

Kris has five grandkids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign Disick, 2, North, almost 4, and Saint West, 1, and Dream Kardashian, 7 months.

When talking about tuning out the Internet and the haters, Kris said, “Kim leads the pack, and she’s the queen of thick skin. She counsels everybody else. So if something happens in the family, she’s the first one you call. ‘What should I do? How should I handle this?’ But it’s my grandchildren who I worry about because I have six of them; the oldest just turned 7, and my youngest is 6 months old, and they don’t have a choice. And I worry, I do, because it is such a bullying environment.”
