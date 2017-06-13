Top Stories
Tue, 13 June 2017 at 8:20 pm

Robert Pattinson Keeps a Low Profile in Beverly Hills

Robert Pattinson Keeps a Low Profile in Beverly Hills

Robert Pattinson made a rare appearance out in Los Angeles!

The 31-year-old actor was spotted heading out of a pharmacy on Tuesday afternoon (June 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Robert kept a low profile in a hat and sunglasses as he made his way through a garage and back to his car.

It was recently announced that Robert‘s latest film Good Time was picked up by Netflix!

The heist thriller received positive reviews in Cannes and is set to be theatrically released on August 11th, before heading to the streaming service.

