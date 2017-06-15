Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Son Almost Had a Different Name

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis named their second child Dimitri, but the little boy almost had a different name!

The 39-year-old actor revealed that his son was almost named after Walt Disney.

“We were set on Walt, like Walt Disney. No Walter, just Walt, but then it changed last minute,” Ashton said on Thursday (June 15) in an interview with Ryan Seacrest. “We were driving in the car and Mila turns to me and she’s like, ‘I don’t think that our son’s name is Walt. I think it’s Dimitri, and also I think that Donald Trump is going to be the next president.’”

“I had missed the whole name thing, because I was like, ’What are you talking about? Trump is not going to be president.’ Then, like, two days later I remembered that she said it, and I was like, ‘I think you’re right about the name,’” he added.

Ashton added that his two-year-old daughter Wyatt loves her baby brother!

“Wyatt occasionally tries to murder the young one,” he joked. “Not on purpose, but she just hugs him so hard that she almost suffocates him sometimes, and doesn’t even realize that that’s happening.”