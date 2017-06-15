Top Stories
Elizabeth Banks Apologizes for Forgetting 'Color Purple' in Remarks About Steven Spielberg

Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen Hits the Beach with His Girlfriend

Thu, 15 June 2017 at 7:11 pm

DeMario Jackson Fired from Job Amid 'Bachelor' Scandal

DeMario Jackson says he has been fired from his job as an executive recruiter amid the Bachelor in Paradise scandal that shut down production on the show.

The 30-year-old reality star was allegedly involved in a sexual encounter with fellow cast member Corinne Olympios on the first night of shooting. She was too drunk to consent, but reportedly doesn’t blame DeMario for what happened.

“My character has been assassinated, my family name has been drug through the mud,” DeMario told Inside Edition. “The only thing I want is for the truth to come out. I feel like the truth will be able to come out in those videos.”

“I don’t blame anyone right now. The only thing I want is the tapes,” he added.
