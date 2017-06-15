Top Stories
Thu, 15 June 2017 at 1:52 pm

Kelly Ripa Flaunts Dad-Bod Swimsuit in Funny 'Live' Moment - Watch Now!

Kelly Ripa got a chance to try on that viral “dad-bod” swimsuit and show it off on Live! with Kelly & Ryan on Thursday (June 15).

The 46-year-old talk show host wore a towel around her waist because apparently she was forbidden by producers to show off the bottom half! We did get to see the chest portion, complete with hair and nipples.

Kelly and Ryan were both laughing during the segment – and the audience loved it! Watch below.
Credit: Pawel Kaminski, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
