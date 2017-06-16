Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken out about the new film All Eyez on Me, which portrays her relationship with the late Tupac Shakur.

The movie, starring Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Kat Graham, was released on Friday (June 16), which would have been the rapper’s 46th birthday.

“Forgive me… my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth,” Jada wrote on Twitter before slamming the inaccuracies in the movie.

While Jada does not support the film, she said it’s not the fault of the two actors and praised Demetrius and Kat for doing a “beautiful job with what [they] were given.”

Read all of Jada‘s tweets below.

Click inside to read the rest of the tweets…

