Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'
Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken out about the new film All Eyez on Me, which portrays her relationship with the late Tupac Shakur.
The movie, starring Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Kat Graham, was released on Friday (June 16), which would have been the rapper’s 46th birthday.
“Forgive me… my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth,” Jada wrote on Twitter before slamming the inaccuracies in the movie.
While Jada does not support the film, she said it’s not the fault of the two actors and praised Demetrius and Kat for doing a “beautiful job with what [they] were given.”
Read all of Jada‘s tweets below.
Forgive me… my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity.
I love you.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017