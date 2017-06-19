'Godzilla' Sequel Begins Production, Cast & Synopsis Revealed!

The upcoming sequel to 2014′s smash hit movie Godzilla has officially begun principal photography and Warner Bros. just confirmed the full cast and synopsis for the film.

Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins are the only cast members from the first film who are returning for the sequel.

The new additions to the cast include Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown in her feature film debut, Thomas Middleditch, Bradley Whitford, Charles Dance, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds, and Zhang Ziyi.

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Michael Dougherty, who previously directed the Christmas-themed horror comedy Krampus, is directing the sequel.