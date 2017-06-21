Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Will Use Surrogate for Third Child (Report)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly moving forward with their plans to have a third child by using a surrogate, according to TMZ.

The 36-year-old reality star is unable to get pregnant again due to a condition called placenta accreta. She carried her two children – North, 4, and Saint, 1 – and had very difficult pregnancies.

Kim is reportedly working with a surrogacy agency that will cost $45,000 and an additional $5,000 for each additional kid if there are multiples. The agreement limits what the surrogate can do during the pregnancy and also provides that Kim and Kanye “assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child … that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects,” TMZ reported.

Of course, while the couple has reportedly hired a surrogate, this does not mean that they are automatically expecting.

