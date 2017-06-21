Kirsten Dunst & Elle Fanning Open Up About Their Friendship & 'Kindred Spirits'

Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning share the covers of Dazed‘s Summer 2017 issue, available now.

Here’s what The Beguiled co-stars had to share with the mag:

Kirsten on how she is different from Elle: “There’s definitely a kindred spirit, soul-mate thing that I feel with Elle. But Elle is more confident than I was at 19. Maybe I had more of a people-pleasing thing. Maybe that was the way I grew up, I really don’t know.”

Elle on Kirsten’s career: “Well, when I think of all of my favourite movies, Kirsten is in those movies. She just makes the best choices, like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which is such an amazing movie. All of the films she’s in are so different, like Melancholia. I’m so excited for Woodshock!”

Kirsten on acting in front of friends: “When I have friends or family come visit me on set, I get very self-conscious because they know me so well. And the more Elle and I got to know each other, the more we became friends…So when you have to act in front of your friend you get really self-conscious. And then, add a bunch of inside jokes to that on set and you’re screwed.”

Kristen on having fun on set: “It’s hard not to when you’re on set with a bunch of women who are also friends. You’re bound to have too much fun sometimes.”

For more from Elle and Kirsten, visit DazedDigital.com.