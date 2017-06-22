Top Stories
Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Harry Styles' Stepfather Robin Twist Has Died at 57

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Thu, 22 June 2017 at 1:00 pm

Taylor Swift Makes $400K By Streaming Her Songs Again

Taylor Swift‘s decision to bring her music catalog back to streaming services has proven to be a lucrative one.

The 27-year-old entertainer celebrated 10 million albums sold for 1989 by putting all of her songs back on Spotify, Pandora, Tidal and Amazon on June 8.

According to Nielsen Music, Taylor‘s streams totaled 47.5 million in the U.S. last week, which is an increase of 551 percent from the previous week.

So her tracks generated about 329,000 in revenue, according to Billboard, in addition to $59,000 in publishing royalties – bringing the U.S. total to about $397,000.

Photos: Getty
