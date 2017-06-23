Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Halsey clearly is not a fan of Iggy Azalea and she slammed the rapper in a new interview.

The 22-year-old “Now or Never” singer was opening up about featured artists on her album and how there are people she would never collaborate with.

“There’s a lot of people I wouldn’t put on my record,” Halsey told The Guardian. “Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. F–king moron. I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.”

Halsey reportedly defended her comments in a tweet that was since deleted. “I don’t regret saying Iggy has a disregard for black culture,” she allegedly said.

During the interview, Halsey defended rapper Quavo, who has made homophobic comments in the past. She took to Twitter to apologize to her fans for what she said and claimed that she didn’t know about the comments before working with him.