Top Stories
Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne &amp; Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 11:01 am

Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Halsey clearly is not a fan of Iggy Azalea and she slammed the rapper in a new interview.

The 22-year-old “Now or Never” singer was opening up about featured artists on her album and how there are people she would never collaborate with.

“There’s a lot of people I wouldn’t put on my record,” Halsey told The Guardian. “Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. F–king moron. I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.”

Halsey reportedly defended her comments in a tweet that was since deleted. “I don’t regret saying Iggy has a disregard for black culture,” she allegedly said.

During the interview, Halsey defended rapper Quavo, who has made homophobic comments in the past. She took to Twitter to apologize to her fans for what she said and claimed that she didn’t know about the comments before working with him.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Halsey, Iggy Azalea

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bill Cosby will be hosting seminars on how to avoid sexual assault - TMZ
  • We're going to learn more about Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Courteney Cox is all natural now- TooFab
  • Ivanka Trump inspired this Oscar winning actress' latest role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Katy Perry just made music history - Just Jared Jr